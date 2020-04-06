Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Date: Know Trayodashi Tithi, History, Significance and Celebrations Associated With Lord Mahavira’s Birth or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak

Mahavir Jayanti 2020 (File Image)

Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020: The festival of Mahavir Jayanti, also popularly known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most significant religious festivals of Jain community. The festival commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, and this year it will be the 2618th birth anniversary of Mahavir Swami. Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated in high spirits across the country. It is also a public holiday in some parts of the country. If you are searching for more information about Mahavir Jayanti 2020, its date, puja timings, significance and celebrations associated with the festival, you will find it all here. Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, SMS, Facebook Greetings and Quotes to Celebrate Lord Mahavira’s Birth Anniversary.

When Will Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Be Celebrated?

Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Swami Jayanti, is observed on the 13th day in the month of Chaitra, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. Hence, the festive occasion of Mahavir Jayanti is also known as ‘Veer Taras’ by a lot of people. As per the Hindu scriptures, the date of Mahavir Jayanti 2020 will be April 6, which will fall on Monday, this time around.

What Is the Shubh Timing of Mahavir Jayanti 2020?

Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Date: April 6, i.e. Monday

Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 07:24 PM on April 5, i.e. Sunday

Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 03:51 PM on April 6, i.e. Monday

What Is the Significance of Mahavir Jayanti?

The observance of Mahavir Jayanti takes place in honour to celebrate the birthday of sage Mahavir, who was also known as Vardhamana. Mahavir is credited to establish the core principles and beliefs of Jainism. He was also the 24th and the last sage of Jain community. Hence, the festival is of a paramount significance for Jains around the world. Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Dilwara Temple in Rajasthan, Gommateshwar Temple in Karnataka and Other Famous Jain Temples in India You Must Visit Once in a Lifetime.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with zeal, and grand celebrations take place at Mahavir temples across the country. There are special celebrations which take place at Girnar and Palitana in Gujarat, Parasnath Temple in Kolkata, Sri Mahavirji in Rajasthan, and Pawapuri in Bihar. Special prayers are offered, and lectures are given on this auspicious day.

People decorate their house with new items and donate money and alms to the poor as a charity on this special day. People make traditional sweets and dishes on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. People celebrate the rich culture by cherishing the unmatched legacy left behind sage Mahavir Swami.

We at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2020”, and hope you will learn the teachings and preaching of the great sage, Mahavir Swami, on his birth anniversary today.