Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, SMS, Facebook Greetings and Quotes to Celebrate Lord Mahavira’s Birth Anniversary

Mahavir Jayanti 2020 Wishes: The festive occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, widely regarded as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most important festivals of Jainism. This year, Mahavir Jayanti will be observed on April 6 (Monday). People celebrate his birthday with fun and zeal. They send across Mahavir Jayanti wishes to their loved ones on this special day. If you, too, are looking for the best Mahavir Jayanti 2020 wishes, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak quotes, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak wishes, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak status, Mahavir Jayanti 2020 HD images, Mahavir Jayanti messages, you will find it all here in the collection given below. Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Dilwara Temple in Rajasthan, Gommateshwar Temple in Karnataka and Other Famous Jain Temples in India You Must Visit Once in a Lifetime.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with grandeur celebrations across the world, by the followers of Jainism. There are special and larger-than-life celebrations at Girnar and Palitana in Gujarat, Parasnath Temple in Kolkata, Sri Mahavirji in Rajasthan, and Pawapuri in Bihar. However, with Coronavirus pandemic at its peak, the celebrations would be muted this time around.

But one thing people can do is send happy greetings to their loved ones. They can choose from these Mahavir Jayanti 2020 wishes and greetings and send them to their friends, family, relatives, colleagues, etc. as WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Hike messages, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories and other popular messaging apps. It gives a positive vibe to get in touch with your loved ones on this religious day and shower them with festive greetings.

May the Holy Words Show You, The Path to Never Ending Happiness, Sending You Warm Wishes on This Auspicious Day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Follow the Path of Non-Violence, Take the Holy Pledge on This Auspicious Day of Mahavir Jayanti. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

The Best Way to Observe Such an Auspicious Occasion Is to Strive for Peace and Strengthen the Bonds of Brotherhood. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Adopt the Path of Truth, Knowledge and Non-Violence. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

May the Teachings of Lord Mahavir Inspire You! Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

