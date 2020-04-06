Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Who Was Lord Mahavira? Interesting Facts About The 24th and Last Tirthankara of Jains

Happy Mahavir Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Today, April 6 marks a very important festival for people of the Jain community, the Mahavir Jayanti. It is an occasion that marks the birth of Lord Mahavira who is considered the founder of Jainism. So this day holds immense significance in the Jain community and is celebrated with enthusiasm by all Jains around the world. Lord Mahavir who is also known as Vardhaman was respected for his spiritual and philosophical contributions to the faith of Jainism. He is said to have revived Jainism with his philosophies. On this day, let us know a few more facts about the 24th Tirthankara of Jain community.

A Tirthankara is someone who is an enlightened soul, who has attained the state of enlightenment through meditation. On this day, Jains have ceremonial processions. It is celebrated with an act of giving and it is one of the main essences of the festivities. However, this time due to coronavirus pandemic the celebrations won't be as prominent. On the day of Mahavir Jayanti 2020, we tell you some interesting facts about the 24th Tirthankara.

Facts About Lord Mahavir

It is said that before the birth of Mahavir, his mother had auspicious dream about a great man being born.

As per Jain mythology, Mahavir underwent many rebirths in the past. When he was born in a royal family, it was his 28th rebirth!

His parents named him "Vardhaman" which means "one who brings prosperity".

Although he belonged to the Royal family, he left his family and kingdom to become a monk. He was born to King Siddhartha and his wife Trishala.

He meditated for 12 years performing penance after abandoning all worldly pleasures.

He attained nirvana at the age of 72.

Some of his most important teachings form the foundation of Jainism like non-violence, truthfulness, non-stealing, chastity and non-attachment.

The king of devas Lord Indra himself celebrated also celebrated the birth of Mahavira.

These are some of the interesting facts about Mahavir, the 24th tithankara who is respected immensely by Jain community. On this auspicious day, we wish you all Happy Mahavir Jayanti!