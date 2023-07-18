Mangala Gauri Vrat 2023 Greetings and Wishes: Mangala Gauri Vrat is an auspicious occasion that is celebrated by the Hindu community in India. It is observed every Tuesday of Sawan Maas when women keep fast to pray to Teej Mata or Goddess Parvati for happy married life and the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The Mangala Gauri Vrat is typically observed on Tuesdays during the Hindu month of Shravana, which corresponds to the month of July or August in the Gregorian calendar. Mangala Gauri Vrat 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

Mangala Gauri Vrat holds great significance in Hindu culture as the day is dedicated to Goddess Gauri or Goddess Parvati, the divine consort of Lord Shiva. As per religious beliefs, it is believed that devotees who are unable to find the desired life partner or are facing delayed marriage must observe this fast during the Shravana month and worship Goddess Parvati. Married women observe this fast for the longevity, good health and well-being of their husbands.

