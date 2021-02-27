Marathi Language Day 2021 is on February 27. It is a significant day, especially for the people in the Marathi community. Also called Marathi Bhasha Din, the day is marked to honour the birth anniversary of eminent Marathi poet, Vishnu Vāman Shirwādkar, also known as Kusumagraj. The day is celebrated to recognise and honour the greatness of Marathi literature and his contribution to the language. Here we bring you Marathi Language Day 2021 HD images and wallpapers for free download online to celebrate the day. In addition, we also bring you a direct link to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. The Marathi Bhasha Din 2021 wishes, HD images and messages in Marathi can be downloaded, and share through Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Signal and other social media and online messenger apps.

The birth anniversary of the famous Marathi poet, Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, famously known as Kusumagraj, is observed with great enthusiasm. He was born on February 27, 1912. He wrote on freedom, justice and emancipation of the deprived. In a career spanning five decades starting in the pre-independence era, he wrote about 16 volumes of poems, three novels, eight volumes of short stories, seven volumes of essays, 18 plays and more. To honour his work in Marathi literature, Marathi Language Day is observed. Here, we bring you Marathi Language Day 2021 wishes, Facebook messages in Marathi, quotes, wallpapers, Signal greetings, HD images and more to celebrate the day.

