Marathi Bhasha Din 2021 is on February 27. Every year, the day is observed to honour the birth anniversary of eminent Marathi poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, famously known as Kusumagraj. Different events are organised across the state to remember his contributions to Marathi literature and inspire the current generation to learn about the various ethnicities of the language. While the celebration this year will be limited because of the pandemic, people are encouraged to observe Marathi Bhasha Din, also known as Marathi Language Day 2021 from home, by sharing meaningful greetings and messages. In this article, we bring you Marathi Bhasha Din 2021 wishes, HD images, and Marathi messages that can be sent through WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Signal, and other social media and online messenger apps. In addition, we also bring you a direct link to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

Marathi Language Day holds a lot of significance for the people in the Marathi community. Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, famously known as Kusumagraj, was a noted Marathi poet and was born on this date in 1912 at Pune, Maharashtra. He wrote on freedom, justice and emancipation of the deprived. To honour his work in Marathi literature, the birthday of Kusumagraj on February 27 is celebrated as Marathi Bhasha Din. Here, we bring you Marathi Language Day 2021 wishes, Facebook messages in Marathi, quotes, greetings, HD images and more to celebrate the day.

Marathi Bhasha Din 2021 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message reads: लाभले आम्हास भाग्य बोलतो मराठी, जाहलो खरेच धन्य ऐकतो मराठी, धर्म, पंथ, जात, एक मानतो मराठी, एवढया जगात माय मानतो मराठी…

Marathi Bhasha Din 2021 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message reads: Majha Shabd, Majhe Vichar, Majha Shwaas, Majhi Sphurti, Majhya Raktat Marathi, Marathi Bhasha Dinachya Hardik Shubhechcha!

Marathi Bhasha Din messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message reads: Ruzvu Marathi, Fulvu Marathi, Chala Bolu Fakt Marathi. Marathi Bhasha Dinachya Hardik Shubhechcha

Marathi Bhasha Din 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message reads: सन्मान मराठीचा, अभिमान महाराष्ट्राचा! मराठी भाषा दिवसाच्या शुभेच्छा!

Download WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp has unveiled the best and cute sticker images to make chats even more enjoyable. For each event as well, there are dedicated stickers available on both Android and iOS platforms. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope the above Marathi Bhasha Din 2021 messages and wishes will be useful to you while sharing greetings remembering the noted poet Kusumagraj.

