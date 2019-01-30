Marriage Dates 2020 and Shubh Vivah Muhurat After Basant Panchami: Know the Auspicious Dates for Wedding Ceremonies This Year

Wedding (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It is the wedding season in India and you must be aware since the social media feeds are all filled with marriage posts and pictures. Marriages in India are often described as the Big Fat Indian Wedding and we all know why. But other than the traditional rituals, a muhurat and tithi are considered very important to hold marriages. With the festival of Basant Panchami, ie the beginning of spring season, there begins wedding season for 2020. So there are certain dates that are considered auspicious for new beginnings. So deciding upon marriage, is also a lot about the kundalis, star positions and timings other than just the involvement of the bride, groom and their families. After this auspicious celebration of Vasant Panchami or the Saraswati Puja, certain dates are said to be more favourable for a wedding ceremony. Given below are all the Shubh Lagna Dates or Shubh Vivah Tithi in this ongoing year of 2020.

Marriage, Vivah or Lagna is not only about taking the next step of the relationship, but it is also intertwined a lot with the culture. The Indian marriage ceremonies, irrespective of the caste or religion have a set of traditional rituals that have to be carried out before and after the marriage. Considering an auspicious date and muhurat is thus a primary step. The panchang plays an important role in these dates. As today marks the celebration of Tulsi Vivah, the marriage season in India almost begins. Given below is a list of auspicious wedding dates in 2020 month-wise.

Shubh Vivah Tithi and Muhurat for 2020

Auspicious Marriage dates in January: 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 29, 30, 31

Auspicious Marriage dates in February: 3, 9, 10, 11, 2, 16, 18, 25, 26, 27

Auspicious Marriage dates in March: 2, 3, 4, 8, 11, 12

Auspicious Marriage dates in April: 14, 15, 25, 26

Auspicious Marriage dates in May: 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24

Auspicious Marriage dates in June: 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 25, 26, 28

Auspicious Marriage dates in November: 25, 30

Auspicious Marriage dates in December: 1, 7, 8, 9, 11

The months of July to October will be the Chaturmaas when no weddings usually take place. The Chaturmaas will end after Diwali and Tulsi Vivah. Although, next year there are fewer Shubh muhurat for weddings at the end of the year. So if you are planning to get hitched the next year, we hope we have helped you in sorting out the dates for Shubh Muhurat.