Masi Magham is a Tamil festival celebrated on the day that Makam Nakshatra prevails in the Tamil month of Masi. This month is celebrated every year and usually falls in the month of February or March. Masi Magam 2021 will be celebrated on February 27 this year. The celebration of Masi Magam or Maasi Makam usually takes place on the full moon day as it coincides with the appearance of Magam Nakshatra. The celebration of Masi Magam is extremely important and is filled with great fervour and devotion. Here’s everything you need to know about Masi Magam 2021 celebrations.

Masi Magam 2021 Date:

As mentioned before, Masi Magam 2021 will be celebrated on February 27. Makam Nakshatra begins on February 26, 12.35 pm and will continue till February 27, 11.18 am. While this day also marks the full moon day in this month, however, it is not related to the celebration.

Masi Magam Significance and Celebrations

Every year, Masi Magam celebrations are marked by community processions, special bhajans and aartis and more. Temples across the state take their idols to the seashore or pond and perform a ceremonial bath. It is believed that this holy dip helps in the spiritual purification. Many devotees believe that the celestial beings visit earth on this day and take a holy dip in sacred waters. Temples in dedicated places like Kumabkonam witness an increase in the number of devotees visiting the temple and seeking blessings of the almighty.

Masi Magam is celebrated in temples across Tamil Nadu and in other select places as well. The ceremonial bath of the idols in the temples is called Theertharavi and devotees flock from across the world to witness this blessed ritual. The main reason for this is the fact that temple idols from various places are all gathered at one location, making it a spectacle like no other. The celebration of Masi Magam 2021 is sure to be filled with devotion. However, required caution is bound to be taken as we continue to fight a pandemic. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Masi Magam 2021.

