Best wishes to all of you for the festival of Pongal or shall we say, Iniya Pongal Valthukkal! Pongal, the harvest festival begins from January 14 till January 17. Just like the Makar Sankranti is the harvest festival of North India, in Tamil Nadu, the festival of Pongal is celebrated with great pomp and show. On this day people look for Mattu Pongal 2021 Wishes, Quotes, Greetings & HD images to wish their loved ones on social media. In Punjab, the harvest festival is celebrated as Lohri and in Assam, it is celebrated as Bhongali Bihu. On the day of Pongal, the sun god is thanked for good yields of crops throughout the year. People also look for Thai Pongal wishes, Thai Pongal 2020 greetings, Thai Pongal Celebrations Pics, Thai Pongal messages &Thai Pongal wishes.

The first rice of the crop is offered at the feet of the Sun God when the paddy crop is harvested. On Pongal people also make beautiful kolam designs and muggulu patterns. If you are looking at some of the amazing Mattu Pongal 2021 wishes and greetings in HD pictures, wallpapers, then you have come at the right place. We at LatestLY bring you some of the top and trending 2021 Mattu Pongal images and pictures which you can share with your friends, family, relatives and celebrate the festival with them, despite being far from them.

Send festival greetings messages to your friends and relatives via these Happy Pongal greeting cards in English, Mattu Pongal GIFs, the sun God images to download, Pongal festival greeting messages etc. we have your back! To bring in joy and good luck, you can also make these beautiful kolam patterns and Happy Pongal pot rangoli designs. These video tutorials will help you create the best rangoli patterns for Pongal.

Happy Mattu Pongal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rejoice in the Charm of Tradition and Celebrations. Have a Happy and Joyous Pongal!

Happy Mattu Pongal (File Image)

Happy Mattu Pongal (File Image)

Happy Mattu Pongal (File Image)

Happy Pongal (File Image)

Happy Pongal (File Image)

On Makar Sankranthi festival, people decorate their house and rangolis, muggulu and kolam designs are the centre of those decorations.

