Maundy Thursday marks the Thursday that falls before Easter Sunday. An integral part of Holy Week celebrations, Maundy Thursday 2022 falls on April 14. Christians believe this day to be the day when Jesus celebrated his final Passover. Therefore, the celebration of Maundy Thursday includes church sermons and the preparation of the Passover meals to mark this day. Many people also share Maundy Thursday 2022 sermons, prayers, Maundy Thursday Wishes, Maundy Thursday WhatsApp messages, images and wallpapers, Maundy Thursday 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Maundy Thursday 2022 - Know Meaning, History and Significance of the Observing the Thursday of Mysteries.

Maundy Thursday literally translates to Mandate or Command Thursday since the word "Maundy" derives from the Latin word "mandatum" meaning "command", and this word is the origin of the English "mandate." It is believed that on Maundy Thursday, Jesus Christ told his followers, "A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another." (John 13:34).

The celebration of Maundy Thursday commemorates the Washing of the Feet (Maundy) and the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles, as described in the canonical gospels. As we observe Maundy Thursday 2022, here are some Maundy Thursday 2022 messages, Maundy Thursday images, Maundy Thursday WhatsApp Stickers, Passover Images and Wallpapers, Happy Maundy Thursday 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Maundy Thursday is followed by the day of mourning of Good Friday - which marks the day that Jesus Christ was crucified. It is preceded by Spy Wednesday or Holy Wednesday, which marks another important folklore from Jesus Christ's time in Jerusalem. The commemoration of Holy Week, as a whole, is believed to be extremely important and auspicious for Christians worldwide. We hope that this Holy Thursday gives you time to reflect, fills your life with happiness and washes away all that is ill or sad. Happy Maundy Thursday 2022!

