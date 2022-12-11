Christmas is celebrated worldwide on December 25 with religious and cultural practices. It is one of the most important festivals for Christians. Jesus Christ was a first-century Jewish preacher and religious leader. He is the central figure of Christianity and is believed to be the incarnation of god, the sun and the awaited Messiah prophesied in the Hebrew Bible. After his death, his followers believed he rose from the dead and the community they formed became the early Christian church. As you celebrate Christmas 2022, we at LatestLY have curated inspirational messages about Jesus Christ’s life that you can download and send to everyone you know as greetings, wishes images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Christmas 2022 Carols: All-Time Favourite Christmas Songs and Melodies You Can Add to Your Playlist This Holiday Season.

Jesus was a Galilean Jew who underwent circumcision, was baptized by John the Baptist, and began his own ministry. Christian doctrines believe that Jesus was conceived by Holy Spirit and was born of a virgin named Mary. He performed miracles, founded the Christian church, died by crucifixion as a sacrifice to achieve atonement for sin, rose from the dead and ascended into heaven, from where he will return. Celebrating the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ on Christmas 2022, here are inspirational messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family as greetings, wishes images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Christmas 2022 Messages and Greetings

Christmas 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: "Christmas Is the Day That Holds All Time Together."

Christmas 2022 Images (File Image)

Image Reads: "Let Us Keep Christmas Beautiful Without a Thought of Greed."

May God's Blessings Be Yours This Christmas.

Image Reads: May God's Blessings Be Yours This Christmas.

Merry Christmas Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: Sending a Smile Across the Miles for a Wonderful Christmas!

Merry Christmas Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: May Lord Grant You and All Your Loved Ones Peace, Joy and Goodwill.

On this day, people dress up as Santa Claus and distribute gifts to their neighbours and friends. The popular image is based on traditions associated with Saint Nicholas, a 4th-century Christian saint. Another important tradition of the festival is decorating the Christmas tree. It is symbolic of the birth and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The branches and shrubs of the tree are viewed as an emblem of immortality and are said to symbolise the crown of thorns worn by Christ on the cross. Wishing everyone Merry Christmas 2022!

