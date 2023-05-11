Military Spouse Appreciation Day is an annual observance in the United States on the Friday preceding Mother’s Day. This year, Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2023 will be celebrated on May 12. The special day recognizes the significant contributions and sacrifices of the spouses of the Armed Forces. Military Spouse Appreciation Day is also popularly known as Military Spouse Day in the US. The day is an important reminder to pause, recognize and reflect upon the military spouses around us. Even during the most demanding circumstances, military spouses continue to serve, creating innovative solutions to meet the challenges we face as a Nation. International Nurses Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Highlights the Contributions of Nurses.

Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2023 Date

Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, May 12.

Military Spouse Appreciation Day History

The first Military Spouse Appreciation Day was observed on May 23, 1984. Then President Ronald Reagan declared the first Military Spouse Day with Proclamation 5184, dated April 17, 1984. Reagan recognized the importance of spouse commitment to the readiness and well-being of military members. Later, Caspar Weinberger, US Secretary of Defense, declared the Friday preceding Mother’s Day as Military Spouse Day. Since then, the United States President regularly marks Military Spouse Appreciation Day with a formal speech and proclamation and celebrations are held on and near US military bases around the world.

Military Spouse Appreciation Day Significance

Military Spouse Appreciation Day is a perfect opportunity to recognize the selfless sacrifice of the spouses of the US Armed Forces. They are an inspiration for millions across the world, as people are deeply inspired by their strength, fortitude, and courage. On Military Spouse Appreciation Day, countries express gratitude for the extraordinary service and sacrifice of America’s military spouses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).