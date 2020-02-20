Missing Day 2020 Wishes And Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Quotes And GIF Images to Share With The Ones You Miss on This Day of Anti-Valentine's Week

Happy Missing Day 2020 HD Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Missing Day 2020! Now that (some of) you have had a perfect Valentine’s season, some of you were happy being single. But there many people who didn’t happen to be either of those. Missing Day is the sixth day in the so-called anti-Valentine week, which is observed on February 20. It falls on Thursday this year. Missing Day has a value of its own, which is all about remembering those who used to be your ‘special someone’. The day is observed to remember the good times you’ve had in your past relationship(s). People send across all sorts of sentimental, emotional, and passionate Missing Day wishes and greetings to their friends and their closed ones. If you, too, are searching for the best Missing Day 2020 messages, then you have arrived at the right place.

These latest Missing Day 2020 wishes and greetings can be sent via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Hike messages, Instagram posts, and can be set as Snapchat stories as well. It is (not always) nice to get in touch with your loved ones and connect with them for a while. However, it sometimes doesn’t look suitable either.

Hence, if you are still looking for cute and popular Missing Day 2020 wishes and greetings, then you have come to the right place. Here, you can find all the latest and amazing 2020 Missing Day messages which can make you (or your partner) feel lighter on such a busy day.

WhatsApp message reads: On Missing Day, my heart saddens a lot more as I miss you a lot more. I wish you were here with me, loving me and caring for me.

WhatsApp message reads: On Missing Day, I really wish that you forgive me with all your heart and come back in my life to make it a beautiful one again with your presence.

WhatsApp message reads: When you really miss someone, you miss their sweet, small things that were so special. Happy Missing Day.

WhatsApp message reads: Days will always be busy but always find time for special ones because one day you will end up missing them.

WhatsApp message reads: You miss the ones you love and you love the ones who connect with you and your heart. Happy Missing Day.

Missing Day is celebrated to remember those times when you used to be a ‘happy person’ in a ‘perfect relationship’. It is the penultimate day of the anti-valentine week. It is usually observed after Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirting Day, and Confession Day, and a day before Breakup Day.

As February 20 nears, we at LatestLY wish you all a very ‘Happy Missing Day 2020’. We hope you have a great day and enjoy sharing the above Missing Day 2020 wishes and greetings.