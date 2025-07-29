Nag Panchami derives its name from "Nag," meaning snake, and "Panchami," the fifth day of the lunar fortnight. Nag Panchami is observed on Tuesday, July 29. The festival finds its roots in multiple mythological stories. One of the most famous legends is that of Lord Krishna, who subdued the venomous serpent Kaliya and danced on its hood, saving the Yamuna River from poisoning. This act is commemorated during Nag Panchami. To celebrate Nag Panchami 2025, we bring you Nag Panchami 2025 images and Har Har Mahadev HD wallpapers for free download online. These photos and pictures are perfect to share Happy Nag Panchami wishes and greetings.

Another legend relates to the Mahabharata, where the sage Astika stopped King Janamejaya's snake sacrifice (Sarpa Satra) to avenge his father’s death by snakes. Astika’s intervention on Panchami Tithi pleased the serpent gods, leading to the origin of the festival. Worshippers believe that honouring the Nagas on this day grants divine protection from snakebites and misfortune. As you observe Nag Panchami 2025, share these Nag Panchami 2025 images, Har Har Mahadev HD wallpapers, greetings, wishes and messages with your friends and family.

The celebration of Nag Panchami varies by region. In places like Maharashtra, people visit temples and perform milk abhishekam on serpent idols. In Bengal and Assam, devotees worship Manasa Devi, the goddess of snakes. South India sees clay serpent idols worshipped under peepal trees. The shared belief in the protective power of serpents reflects the deep respect for nature’s forces in Hindu culture, and the festival serves as a spiritual connection to ancestral traditions and mythic values.

