Every year on July 1, India celebrates National Chartered Accountant Day, also known as CA Day. The day is observed to commemorate the finding of the Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) by the parliament of India. As we celebrate the National Chartered Accountant Day 2020 today, we bring you wishes and messages that you can send on CA Day to celebrate the formation of ICAI, on July 1, 1949. Our latest collection of National CA Day 2020 wishes, HD images, National Chartered Accountant Day messages and greetings are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook and other social media posts. National Doctors' Day 2020 Images, Greeting Cards & Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Quotes, Messages, GIFs and SMS to Send Thanking Medics on July 1.

The National CA Day is also celebrated to honour the CAs across the nation. It is known for a fact that it is not easy to become a CA. The profession gives direction to the financial condition of any country. To become a CA, one has to qualify the various stages of examinations, years of practical training and meeting other requirements under the regulations of ICAI. Celebrating the National CA Day 2020, people also share CA Day wishes, images and messages. This is why, we bring you National Chartered Day 2020 messages, CA Day wishes, images and greetings that you can download and send along with the Chartered Accountants.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Economy May Look Tricky to the Common Man, But for a Chartered Accountant, It Is a Simple Mathematical Equation. Cheers to CA and Best Wishes on National Chartered Accountants' Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On CA Day, Let Us Honour All the Chartered Accountants Who Put Their Heart, Soul and Sweat Into Their Studies to Become a CA. Happy National Chartered Accountants' Day 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nothing Good Comes Easy and Life and Therefore, It Is Not Easy to Become a CA. Best Wishes on Chartered Accountants' Day to All Those Who Have Successfully Become a CA.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Finance, Numbers, Money…They Are Not So Easy for a Normal Person But for CA, They Are the Butter and Bread. Happy CA Day to All The CAs Out There.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Constant Hard Work, Focus, Commitment and Dedication Are the Ingredients That Go Into Making a Chartered Accountant. Happy National Chartered Accountants' Day 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is a Day of Pride for Every Chartered Accountant. It Is the Day of Joy and Celebration for Every CA in the Country. Happy CA Day to All the CAs.

How to Download CA Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers and images to mark various events across the nation. For CA Day 2020 as well, the Facebook-owned app has introduced many WhatsApp stickers that Android phone users can find at the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope the above CA Day 2020 wishes and messages will be useful to you to celebrate ICAI’s formation day.

