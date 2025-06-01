National Cancer Survivors Day is observed annually across the United States of America (USA) on the first Sunday in June. This US event is meant to demonstrate that life after a cancer diagnosis can be a reality. Though it is mainly celebrated in the United States, the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation is attempting to grow its popularity in other countries, with some success. National Cancer Survivors Day 2025 falls on Sunday, June 1. This annual event aims to highlight the ongoing challenges faced by cancer survivors such as emotional healing, financial strain, and stigma. In this article, let’s know more about National Cancer Survivors Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. World Cancer Day 2025 Quotes and Images: Empowering Sayings, Messages, HD Wallpapers, Greetings and Photos To Raise Awareness on Cancer.

National Cancer Survivors Day 2025 Date

National Cancer Survivors Day 2025 falls on Sunday, June 1.

National Cancer Survivors Day History

On November 20, 1987, National Cancer Survivors Day was first announced by Merril Hastings at the second national conference meeting of the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Later, Hastings filed the name as an International Class 042 Service, as well as registering with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in the name of Pulse Publications.

According to historical records, the first National Cancer Survivors Day was held on June 5, 1988. Since then, this annual event encourages communities and health organisations to push for better cancer care, survivor resources, and research funding.

National Cancer Survivors Day Significance

National Cancer Survivors Day holds great significance as the day honours millions of people who have survived cancer and are living with, through, and beyond their diagnosis. On this day, local towns, cities, hospitals, and support groups host events and celebrations on National Cancer Survivors Day. The day is marked by parades, carnivals, art exhibits, contests, and testimonies to honour local cancer survivors across the US.

