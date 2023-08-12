National Heritage Week is an annual celebration in Ireland that highlights the country's cultural heritage. It is a nine-day celebration of Ireland's natural, built, and cultural heritage. The main aim of National Heritage Week is to promote awareness of Ireland's heritage and encourage its conservation and preservation. It is part of European Heritage Days, a joint initiative of the Council of Europe and the European Union. National Heritage Week 2023 will be held from August 12 to August 20 this year. During the week, various events are organised to celebrate the Emerald Isle's history and culture. As National Heritage Week 2023 approaches, here's all you need to know about the date, theme and significance of the National Heritage Week of Ireland. South Asian Heritage Month 2023 Start and End Dates: Know History and Significance of the Month That Honours the South Asian History and Culture.

National Heritage Week 2023 Dates

National Heritage Week 2023 will be held from August 12 to August 20.

National Heritage Week 2023 Theme

The National Heritage Week 2023 theme is 'Living Heritage'.

National Heritage Week History

The Heritage Council coordinates and promotes National Heritage Week in Ireland. The Heritage Council assumed the National Heritage Week coordinator role from the Department of the Environment, Heritage & Local Government in 2005. Since then, the week has grown into a highly successful program of nearly 2,200 events each year during the last week of August.

National Heritage Week Significance

During the week, many people and organisations participate by organising events throughout the country. The events during the week highlight the abundance of great work carried out in all communities in Ireland to preserve and promote their natural, built, and cultural heritage. On this day millions of Europeans visit historical monuments and sites throughout Europe on European Heritage Days.

