Getting yourself insured is the need of the hour. Be it health, general, life, medical etc, insuring yourself in these grim times is very necessary. Insurance offers financial security, which covers losses, and in times of a tragic loss or any contingency, so suffice to say, having insurance goes a long way. Every year, the global community comes together to celebrate the occasion of National Insurance Awareness Day. The international event is celebrated in many countries on different dates. It aims to promote the importance of insurance and its type in real life. If you are looking for more information about the observance of National Insurance Awareness Day 2021 – its date, importance, and more, then you are at the right spot.

What is the date of celebrating National Insurance Awareness Day 2021?

The event of National Insurance Awareness Day is celebrated around the world annually. On June 28, people across the globe, especially in the United States (US), observe the National Insurance Awareness Day. This year, it will take place on Monday.

What is the history of National Insurance Awareness Day?

There’s no official date for the first observance of National Insurance Awareness Day. However, there have been few anecdotes that suggest that there have been instances of people opting for/offering insurance dates back to the early 17th century. From the inception of fire insurance, to medical insurance, the insurance industry has sure come a long way in the 21st century.

What is the theme of National Insurance Awareness Day 2021?

Every year, the occasion of National Insurance Awareness Day is celebrated on a particular theme. However, the official theme of National Insurance Awareness Day 2021 hasn’t been decided yet. Nonetheless, with Covid-19 restrictions in place, the event’s celebrations will take place mostly online.

What is the significance of National Insurance Awareness Day?

Opting for insurance services is quite necessary for every individual. Be it personal, official, or any other type of insurance, it is very important to have something as compensation rather than losing it entirely (in terms of wealth). However, insurance doesn’t guarantee you your entire loss back, it sure does provide security that is worthy of its worth.

On the occasion of National Insurance Awareness Day, the insurance industry sheds light on how crucial is insurance, its benefits, and how much it helps us in times of a crisis. It educates people on the types of insurance available in the market, how can one opt for it, and much more.

One cannot really cover the entire loss, or say, match the value of what is lost – a person, a thing, a business, etc. – but a good insurance cover surely provides additional security moving forward.

As June 28 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy National Insurance Awareness Day. With Covid-19 and its after-effects still looming, it would be highly advisable to get yourself insured, with insurance that covers you and your family. Do share this information with people around you and help them get insured!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2021 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).