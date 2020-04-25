National Kiss of Hope Day 2020 Date: Know Significance And Celebrations of Day That Encourages One to Express Love

National Kiss of Hope Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

National Kiss of Hope Day is an observance when family members are encouraged to express their love for one another. National Kiss of Hope Day is observed annually on the last Saturday of April. National Kiss of Hope Day 2020 falls on April 25. Organised by the Kiss of Hope Foundation (KOH), they are focused on enriching the lives of families, individuals and communities. The foundation’s purpose is to raise money and help poor families with food and clothing

National Kiss of Hope Day was submitted by Bill Gobin on behalf of the Kiss of Hope Foundation in February 2015. The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed National Kiss of Hope Day to be observed annually on the fourth Saturday of April. People post pictures of them kissing their loved ones with the hashtag #NationalKissofHopeDay.

Be it couples or parents, they are encouraged to kiss their loved ones on the day that celebrates love. Hospitals also encourage people to kiss their closed ones who are sick and ailing. Especially, young children suffering from cancer and other illness. These days give them a ray of hope and remind of how much they are loved b their closed ones. Many children's hospital National Kiss of Hope Day as events bringing fun and laughter into the lives of ailing kids. While events are organised to observe the day, this year due to coronavirus lockdown celebrations has been cancelled. However, we encourage you to celebrate National Kiss of Hope Day 2020 at home and post pictures with your families thus encouraging others to do the same.