Happy National Nurses Day 2023! On May 6, National Nurses Day honours the backbone of the healthcare industry. Nurses are certainly the stars of the hospital, frequently the first and final people a patient sees while there! The weeklong celebration of nursing begins on May 1 with National Nurses Day and ends on May 12—Florence Nightingale's birthday. However, the week was initially observed in the US in October 1954 to commemorate Nightingale's groundbreaking work in Crimea's 100th year.

President Eisenhower was handed a request in 1953 from Dorothy Sutherland of the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare urging him to declare a "Nurse Day" in October of the following year to coincide with the anniversary. Nurses associated with the nursing field stay away from their families, serve the patients day and night, and save their lives.

International Nurses Day is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of the modern nursing profession, while the first day of this week is celebrated as National Nurses Day. This is a very important week because this week, respect for the importance of nurses, their immense contribution and achievements are expressed. It cannot be denied that nurses have made a huge contribution to the treatment of sick people and their health care, so gratitude is expressed to them this whole week and on the last day of this week, i.e. May 12, International Nurses Day.

During Nurses Week, tribute is paid to Florence Nightingale, who is called the founder of nursing in the world, as well as her contribution is remembered. On the first day of National Nurses Week, you can express your gratitude to all the nurses by saying Happy Nurses Day through these images, HD wallpapers, GIF messages, and Thank You Quotes. Let us celebrate National Nurses Day 2023 by expressing our gratitude by sharing ‘Thank You’ quotes and messages. Feel free to post and thank these nurses throughout the special week.

Often dubbed as silent yet strong heroes, nurses deserve all the acknowledgement, respect and recognition. We can celebrate the day only to express respect for their courage and commendable work. On this occasion, you please share your good feelings using the above messages, quotes, WhatsApp wishes & Facebook greetings.

