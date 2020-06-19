National Reading Day 2020 Date & Significance: CBSE Marks the Day Virtually, Here’s How to Celebrate Reading and Honour P.N. Panicker on His Death Anniversary

It is National Reading Day 2020, today, June 19. In India, the celebration is observed to honour the father of the Library Movement, the late Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker, also known as P.N. Panicker. He initiated and triggered the popular culture movement in Kerala, which produced universal literacy in Kerala, in the 1990s. On National Reading Day, educators are given the responsibility to encourage reading among the students. The day also motivates everyone to increase the habit of reading, as it improves concentration, vocabulary, and knowledge and helps one understand various aspects of society. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is celebrating the day virtually, considering the pandemic. As we celebrate National Reading Day 2020 today, let us understand its significance and how we all can observe this day virtually and honour the death anniversary of PN Panicker. Ruskin Bond’s Must-Read Books for Kids: From ‘The Room on the Roof’ to ‘The Blue Umbrella’, Here’s Best Books to Read.

National Reading Day Significance

National Reading Day is celebrated to honour the father of Library Movement in Kerala, the late Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker. He initiated Kerala Grandhasala Sangham that triggered a popular cultural movement in Kerala which produced universal literacy in the1990s. He led the formation of Thiruvithaamkoor Granthasala Sangham (Travancore Library Association) in 1945 with 47 rural libraries. The slogan of the organisation was ‘Read and Grow.’ After the formation of Kerala as a state in 1956, it became Kerala Grandhasala Sangham.

Panicker died on 19 June, 1995 at age 86. The Government of Kerala acknowledged his contributions and stated that June 19 would be observed as Vaayanadinam, Reading Day to honour his death anniversary. Eventually, it became a national observation. To celebrate the day, week-long series of activities at schools and public institutions are arranged to honour Panicker’s contributions to the cause of literacy, education and library movement.

How to Celebrate National Reading Day 2020?

Like many other events, the National Reading Day 2020 observation will also go virtual this year. CBSE is celebrating the 25th National Reading Day by focussing on technology-enabled reading. In addition, Reading Month will be celebrated from June 19 to July 18, 2020. The PN Panicker Foundation in collaboration with the government is also carrying initiative outlining several reading-related activities to be conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can also encourage your children to read books, comics, poems or anything they enjoy reading to mark this day.

Now that you know the significance to celebrate National Reading Day 2020, it is time for you to enjoy some read. Dedicate this day, in books, magazines, poems and everything that bring joy and peace to you. Happy National Reading Day, everyone!

