National Reptile Awareness Day is observed every year on October 21. As the name suggests, this day focuses on several reptiles and aims to create an awareness about their role in ecology and their conservation. It is a day to learn about their natural habitats and the threats they face in regular life. It is important to understand that every reptile has its specified role in nature and protecting them has to be a concern. Just as we have conservation programmes for other animals, there needs to be similar efforts for reptiles as well. On this day, we tell you more about these species and the significance of these celebrations. How to Hold a Snake? Watch Video to Safely Handle And Rescue a Reptile.

History and Significance

The exact origins of who started this observance and when it first took place are not known. But the traces of this observance go back to 1966 when the first Endangered Species Act was passed. This act was not just for reptiles but for any animal. In 1967, the Environmental Defense Fund created their historical efforts to ban DDT from usage in the United States. It was to state the adverse effects pesticides and other chemicals have in nature. This day would not have taken shape without these initiatives. The National Reptile Awareness Day is an important movement that helps protect and conserve all animals. Pic of Huge Monitor Lizard in Delhi Home Causes Panic, Are They Dangerous? Know Facts About This Reptile.

Reptiles are cold-blooded animals that crawls of moves on its belly. They are vertebrates, have dry skin, covered in scales or horny plates. They are egg laying creatures. A class of reptiles include snakes, lizards, crocodiles, turtles and tortoises.

The reptile awareness day is to draw attention to all of such species and why they should be conserved. A lot of people get freaked out or have misconceptions about snakes, lizards and such animals and thus drive them away, sometimes endangering their lives. One of the ways to celebrate this day is to raise awareness about their roles in the ecology and how to work for their conservation.

