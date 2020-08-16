National Rum Day is observed on August 16 in the United States. The day celebrates the distilled clear alcoholic beverage, a byproduct of sugar production. It is mostly made from sugar juice after the fermentation and distillation process. Rum is the third most popular spirit in the United States as it is widely loved. The spirit finds its way into mixed drinks and cool summer drinks also. As we observe National Rum Day 2020, we bring to you quotes on rums to share on the occasion. Share these funny quotes with your friends and celebrate the drink. National Daiquiri Day (US) 2020: How to Make a Classic Daiquiri? Ingredients and Method to Enjoy the Rum-Based Cocktail (Watch Recipe Video)

Most rums are produced in the Caribbean and American countries and in some sugar-producing countries, such as the Philippines and India. In the West Indies during the 1600s, large plantations grew sugar cane. They extracted the sugar of which the by-product was molasses, considered a waste product until it was found out that could be distilled. Then, rum became a trade commodity. Even in the modern Royal Navy, British sailors received an allotment of rum until 1970. Today, rum is a loved drink and popular across countries. It has also made its way into sweet dishes as an ingredient. National Tequila Day 2020: From 'What Is Tequila Made Of?' to 'Can You Use Lemons With Tequila' FAQs on This Spirit Beverage Answered.

National Rum Day 2020 Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “There Is a Rum for Everyone, but They Don’t Know It……Yet.” -Erik Voskamp

Quote on Rum (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Time Flies When You’re Having Rum.” -Erik Voskamp

Quotes on Rum (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Best Ideas Come While Sipping Rum” -Pavol Kazimir

National Rum Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Drinking Rum Before 10.00 AM Makes You a Pirate, Not an Alcoholic” -Earl Dibbles JR

Funny Quote on Rum (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Alcohol Is the Anesthesia by Which We Endure the Operation of Life.” George Bernard Shaw

There are many ways to enjoy rum. On a hot summer day, you can have it as a Strawberry Pineapple Cooler. Share these quotes on social media using the hashtag #NationalRumDay. Remember to drink responsibly and never to drink and drive. We would also like to remind you that the WHO has asked people to reduce their alcohol intake during the spread of coronavirus, for better immunity. We also wish you a Happy National Rum Day!

