National Tequila Day is observed on July 24 in the United States. One of the most loved alcoholic beverage, people mostly have it with lime and salt. People celebrate the day by taking shots of tequila with their friends. Some places also offer discounts and offer on tequila on this day. Tequila has a long history with its origin dating back to Mesoamerican times circa 1000 B.C., when indigenous Mexican tribes would harvest and ferment it. On National Tequila Day 2020, we bring to you answers to some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about tequila. Weight loss, Colon Detoxification +5 Other Health Benefits of Tequila.

Before Tequila came into being, its precursor made by the indigenous tribes was known as pulque which was a milky, frothy agave drink. It was only in the 16th Century A.D., that the contemporary tequila was first produced. Only in 1666, it got its modern name as tequila. Here are some FAQS on tequila that we have answered.

What Is Tequila Made Of?

Tequila is made from the heart of a plant. It is a distilled spirit made from the Agave tequilana Weber Blue, blue agave or Agave Azul. It is produced only in five areas of Mexico including Jalisco, Guanajuanto, Michoacan, Tamaulipas and Nayarit – these are known as the Denomination of Origin Tequila (DOT).

Can You Use Lemons With Tequila?

People quickly bite into lime or ​suck the lemon or lime wedge after taking the sip. The sour fruit is said to balance and enhances the flavour of the tequila.

Tequila is a distilled liquor that is clear in colour and unaged. It is made from the fermented juice of the Mexican agave plant and several varieties of Agave tequilana Weber. Tequila contains 40–50 percent alcohol.

Is Tequila Stronger Than Vodka?

According to the Alcohol Is Alcohol argument, 80-proof tequila should have the same effect on you as 80-proof vodka, rum, gin or whiskey. However, many people take neat shots of tequila, whereas rum is taken with cola or something else.

How Do You Drink Tequila?

You drink tequila by taking small sips of it. People love having it with lime and finely ground salt also. After every two sips, they dip the lime into salt and suck on it.

What Is a Good Mix With Tequila?

People love having tequila with lime and salt. There is an array of things people love mixing with tequila. Some of it includes soda, grapefruit soda, pineapple juice, orange juice and agave syrup among others.

Did you know that in Mexico, the law protects the production of Tequila? The rule states Tequila is only Tequila if it is made within Jalisco. Additionally, the law limits production to regions in the states of Guanajuato, Michoacan, Nayarit, and Tamaulipas. And the same ingredients distilled anywhere else cannot be labelled Tequila. We wish you a Happy National Tequila Day!

