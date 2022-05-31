National Smile Day is celebrated annually on May 31. The day encourages everyone to wear their best smile. The first recorded smile on the record took place in 126 BC. National Smile Day was founded by Dr Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla from Compassionate dental care in 2018 to share the power of a healthy smile. As you celebrate National Smile Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish the Happy National Smile Day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, and HD wallpapers and SMS. Thoughtful Messages And Instagram Captions That Encourage the World to Smile Often.

Guillaume Duchene, a French neurologist, studied the mechanism of facial expression and discovered there are two types of smiles. Duchene smile is a genuine smile and is with the eyes, whereas a non-Duchene smile is an ambiguous, non-genuine or simply polite smile.

Smile not only makes you look more attractive but is also believed to boost serotonin levels. It is a natural stress reducer in the brain. A genuine smile can not only change your mood but might also make the day for the one you pass the smile to.

