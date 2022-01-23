National Tourism Day is celebrated every year on January 25. This day is especially important to raise awareness about the importance of tourism in India and its role in our economic growth. India has several hidden gems and tourist attractions that have made it a popular location. Even those living here have a long list of travel destinations and travel ideas for 2022. National Tourism Day 2022 will be a day that encourages people to act on those plans and promotes how travel and tourism can contribute to the development of our country. As we prepare to celebrate National Tourism Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance. National Tourism Day: Facts About Indian Tourism Industry Which Will Amaze You!

When is National Tourism Day 2022?

National Tourism Day 2022 will be celebrated on January 25. The Government of India initiated this commemoration to raise awareness about the importance of tourism for the country's economy.

Significance of National Tourism Day

Tourism is a key contributor to India's economy. According to WTTC, India ranked 10th among 185 countries regarding travel & tourism's total contribution to GDP in 2019. During 2019, the contribution of travel & tourism to GDP was 6.8% of the total economy, ~ Rs. 13,68,100 crore. National Tourism Day aims to help boost this number and motivate people to travel safely. Travel has been known to be one of the most popular and fun ways to unwind for many. Taking timely vacations helps the country and its tourism industry and our own mental health. National Tourism Day aims to highlight all these factors and much more.

The celebration of National Tourism Day 2022 is especially important as the travel and tourism industry has been impacted heavily since the pandemic. Many have avoided travelling or considerably reduced the extent of frequencies of their stay. This has particularly impacted the tourism industry, and it is crucial to find alternatives to help revive this industry while keeping everyone safe. National Tourism Day 2022 is sure to give us some solutions to do just that. Here's wishing everyone a Happy National Tourism Day 2022!

