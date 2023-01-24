India is known for its rich cultural heritage, which is one of the many reasons it’s a popular tourist destination. National Tourism Day is celebrated in India every year on January 25 to raise awareness about the importance of tourism for the country’s economy. The Ministry of Tourism initiated this event to appreciate the beautiful wonders the country offers. India offers many different forms of tourism like cultural, heritage, educational, nature, business, rural, medical, sports, cruise and eco-tourism. This day celebrates India’s traditions, cultural heritage and all the contributions of the tourism industry in helping India become an attractive destination for people worldwide. On this National Tourism Day 2023, know everything about this day's date, history, significance and celebrations. World Tourism Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know All About Theme of the Year, Host Country and Ways of Celebrating This Day for the Travel Industry.

National Tourism Day 2023 Date and History

The Government of India established January 25 as the day to celebrate the country’s beauty and understand the impact tourism has on the economy. It was in 1958 when the government realised the importance of tourism in India, which led to the formation of a separate department of tourism. Last year, to mark 75 years of India’s independence and under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, National Tourism Day was celebrated on a grand scale. Ministry of Ayush Signs MoU with India Tourism Development Corporation for Promotion of Medical Value Travel.

National Tourism Day 2023 Significance

India celebrates this day to appreciate the fact that it has a culturally rich heritage that attracts many foreign tourists. And while the Covid-19 pandemic halted tourism all over the world for quite a bit, the opening of doors has now led to more opportunities for everyone who wants to explore everything the country has to offer.

The government holds several seminars and cultural events on this day to celebrate the important event, and even the states organise events to promote tourism locally. Wishing you all a very Happy National Tourism Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2023 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).