National Tourism Day is an annual event that is celebrated across India on January 25. The Ministry of Tourism observes National Tourism Day to highlight the beauty, charm, and diversity of the country and spread awareness about the importance of tourism and how it impacts the economy. India is a land of magnificent places that are famous as tourist destinations. The country has a rich cultural heritage that attracts foreign tourists. As we celebrate National Tourism Day 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of National Tourism Day 2023 wishes and National Tourism Day greetings that you can download and send to all your loved ones and celebrate the day. You can also send these images as National Tourism Day photos, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers, quotes and SMS to your loved ones. National Tourism Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History and All About Celebrations of the Day Recognising the Role of Tourism in Boosting India’s Economy.

The Government has established National Tourism Day to promote the culture and boost the tourism sector. As per records, India has 40 UNESCO heritage sites, of which 32 are cultural sites, seven are natural sites, and one is mixed property. The last site to be added to the World Heritage Site list is Dholavira, a Harappan city located in Gujarat. National Tourism Day highlights tourism's importance to the country's economy. Share these National Tourism Day 2023 wishes and greetings as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers, quotes and SMS with everyone you know. National Tourism Day 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings and WhatsApp Messages To Celebrate the Day.

Several events highlighting the country's culture and heritage are held on this day. The Centre organises several cultural events and seminars to educate people about the importance of tourism in their regions. Happy National Tourism Day 2023!

