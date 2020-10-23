Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival celebrated with great pomp and fervour in the country. Navratri 2020 began on October 17 and continues till October 25. On day 7 of the festival, devotees worship Devi Kalaratri, the seventh form of Goddess Durga. Devi Kalaratri 2020 Puja falls on October 23. People offer her flowers and seek her blessings. On the nine days of the festival, nine different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped and Kaalratri form of Goddess Durga is believed to be very powerful. Nine different colours are worn on the nine days of the festival. On Navratri 2020 Day 7, devotees wear green colour for Navratri celebrations. However, due to COVID-19 situation, celebrations have been curtailed and people have been observing festivals with their closed ones at home. Navratri 2020 Wishes in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, SMS, Mata Rani Photos, GIF Greetings and Facebook Messages to Celebrate Sharad Navaratri.

The seventh day of Sharad Navaratri worships Goddess Kalaratri. This is said to be the fiercest and the most ferocious form of Goddess Parvati. It is believed that Goddess Parvati removed her outer golden skin to kill the demons named Shumbha and Nishumbha. She thus got the name Goddess Kalaratri and is said to be governed by the planet of Shani. Dark in complexion, this form of Devi Maa is said to ride on a donkey. She is depicted with four hands. She carries a sword and deadly hook in her left hands and uses her right hands to bless her devotees. In her most ferocious form, Goddess Kalaratri is also known as Goddess Shubhankari. Easy Mehendi & Alta Designs for Navratri and Durga Puja 2020: Quick Mehndi & Bengali Aalta Patterns You Can Try at Home to Celebrate the Maa Durga Festival.

Kalratri Puja Vidhi, Mantra And Prathana

Maa Kalratri Mantra: ॐ देवी कालरात्र्यै नमः॥ Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah

Maa Kalratri Prarthna: Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita।

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini॥

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana।

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari॥

So today, pay respects to Goddess Kalratri for Sharad Navratri and dress up in the colour of grey. All the days of the festival, are marked in great enthusiasm. We hope you are well prepared for the day 7 of Navaratri celebrations to please the fiercest form of Goddess Durga. We wish everyone a very Happy Navaratri!

