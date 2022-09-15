The nine nights of Goddess Shakti commence from the culmination of Pitru Paksha, a fortnight devoted to the departed ancestors. The festival popularly observed as Navratri is celebrated during the Devi Paksha period in the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, which occurs with Gregorian September and October. . The observance of Sharadiya Navratri 2022 will begin on Monday, 26 September and will end on Wednesday, 5 October. The holy festival concludes with Vijay Dashmi or Dussehra, which marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. Along with the community circle dance of garba and preparing distinct authentic bhog for the nine days of Navratri, women in the families also colour their hands in the red pigment of Mehndi, which has an essential religious significance in Hinduism. Shardiya Navratri 2022 Dates & Ghatasthapana Muhurat Time: Know Significance, Rituals, Puja Tithi and Ways To Observe This Hindu Festival in Different Parts of India.

Navratri starts with the onset of the Autumn season when people begin the preparation of devoting their nine nights to worship the nine divine incarnations of Devi Durga. Ardent devotees of the Devi Shakti observe the Navratri fast four times a year. To add a bit of beauty to your celebration, we have brought you the latest and the best Mehndi Designs for Navratri 2022. Emerged centuries ago, folks applied henna on palms and feet during pious ceremonies and festivals. One can try out tons of new patterns and artistic designs to add a touch of glamour this festive season. Check out the tutorial videos below to weave several Henna designs on your hands that will make your Navratri nights more memorable. Navratri and Durga Puja Difference: Ahead of Shardiya Navratri 2022, From Food to Festivities, Know How These Two Celebrations Are More Different Than You Think!

Shardiya Navratri 2022 Mehndi Ideas

Navratri Henna Patterns Videos

Watch Tutorail Videos To Celebrate Navratri 2022

Goddess Durga is revered as the deity of Power by the Hindu community. The festivities of Shardiya Navratri begin with the Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana. Followed by which for nine days, believers read the holy Devi Mahatmyaham and chant sacred mantras dedicated to the Mother Goddess.

