Only a few hours to go before we bid farewell to 2020. Phew! The minute the clock strikes at midnight, everyone around the world will take a sigh of relief. Not that things will change overnight. But we will be a little hopeful. By now, we are all used to the new normal and desperately hope the coming year do not throw surprising events at us. Although, the doomsday predictions for 2021 has already surfaced. The excitement to begin the New Year is parallel. In India, any auspicious occasion is marked by making beautiful rangolis at the house. This is why, we bring you New Year 2021 easy rangoli ideas. These stunning designs, latest muggulu ideas, and Happy New Year traditional kolam patterns will make your virtual celebration even more special. For quick guidance, we have accumulated some super fun DIY videos.

New Year celebration is unique and special this time. Not only we are at the end of another year, but a decade ends with it. With 2021, we will begin a new journey, New Year and a new decade, hoping that it will be less chaotic than what we experienced the whole year. Because of the ongoing global health crisis, many countries have imposed lockdowns, and in India, few states ordered night curfews. People will be celebrating New Year’s Eve and ring in to 2021 from home, and virtually. To make New Year 2021 even more special, you should be well-equipped with a good number of rangoli designs. For assistance, we bring you a list of Happy New Year 2021 rangoli designs, muggulu patterns and easy traditional ideas to celebrate the onset of another year with cheer.

Watch Video: Easy New Year 2021 Rangoli

Watch Video: Happy New Year 2021 Rangoli

Watch Video: Easy Rangoli Patterns for New Year 2021

Watch Video: New Year Special Rangoli Design

Watch Video: New Year 2021 Muggulu Design

Aren’t they gorgeous? To make a rangoli, one does not have to master the skill of traditional patterns. Just following the basic steps, and being a little attentive, one can carve those stunning rangoli designs to welcome another year. We wish you and your family, a safe, healthy and happy New Year 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).