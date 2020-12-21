Happy New Year 2021! Yes, we know we are a ten days early to say it, but aren't we all eagerly waiting for the new year to begin? Given that 2020 has been so rough on all us, with the year-long pandemic, people want to look ahead to the next year with much hope and strength. And so you too can pass on similar messages to your friends and family in your New Year's greeting cards. If you are looking for the perfect messages, wordings, New Year 2021 text format for New Year's cards then we have made a list of some messages along with free images and Happy New Year 2021 wishes. We have a list of positive texts, hopeful messages and quotes to send your heartfelt wishes for the New Year 2021.

At the moment, people would be busy making their Christmas greetings cards. But you can also make a mix of Christmas and New Year together, just by changing or adding New Year messages to your text. So to help you out, we have got you a collection of Happy New Year in advance wishes along with Merry Christmas messages. Some people still get confused about what is the right way to wish on New year's eve, is it Happy New Year or Happy New Years? To help you out, we bring you text message format, New Year greetings, along with Happy New Year photos and quotes for free download. You can share them over Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram or just write in your greeting cards. We also have special messages to convey hope and positivity for 2021.

Happy New Year Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Year's Card Message Reads: Wishing you and yours some well-deserved downtime and a very happy new year to come.

New Year's Card Message Reads: Let the old year end and the New Year begin with the warmest of aspirations. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

New Year's Card Message Reads: Wishing you a Happy New Year with the hope that you will have many blessings in the year to come.

Happy New Year Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Year's Cards Message Reads: Hope the Coming Year Brings You Everything Your Heart Desires.

New Year's Card Message Reads: As we step into another year I’d like to thank you for lifting me up every time when I am down and encouraging me to move forward. Have a beautiful year!

Happy New Year 2021 (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

New Year's Card Message Reads: I wish you to look forward to the upcoming year with confidence and courage, giving wings to your dreams! Live your life to the fullest extent, Happy New Year!

You can use the above images along with the text messages and quotes to write your Happy New Year wishes in the Season's Greeting cards. We hope these messages, wishes and greetings help you to write your heartfelt feelings and convey your New Year hopes to friends and family. LatestLY also wishes all readers, Happy New Year 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).