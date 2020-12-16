Christmas is around the corner and people are in celebratory mode already. Preparations are in full swing to observe the day with grandeur. While COVID-19 has curtailed celebrations, don't let it affect your festive spirit. People prefer to meet their loved ones and celebrate the day with their loved ones. While you may not be able to meet your family this year due to the pandemic, here is something you can do for them. Christmas cards are a traditional and integral part of the celebrations. So, why don't you make DIY greetings cards for your loved ones? Here we bring to easy DIY tutorial to make Christmas greeting cards and HD Images at home. Check out the videos and make Santa Claus and Christmas tree greetings cards to surprise your loved ones. How to Make a Wreath and Christmas Bow? Easy Steps and DIY Videos to Dazzle Up Your Halls This Holiday Season.

These cards are simple and won't consume a lot of time also. While Christmas cards are easily available in markets, making one for your loved one will make them feel special. So surprise them with these handmade greeting cards this festive season. While you make these cards, maybe you can keep one aside for yourself too! Watch the video below and follow the steps to make beautiful look cards for the season. How to Hang Christmas 2020 Lights? Easy Tips and Tricks to Brighten up Your Xmas Tree This Festive Season.

Christmas Tree Hand-made Card:

Santa Claus Christmas Card:

Christmas celebrations will be different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, you can meet your friend online and throw a Zoom party. Also, if you are stepping outside ensure you wear your facemasks and maintain social distancing. We wish you a Merry Christmas!

