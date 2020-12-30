It's the New Year's Eve 2020 tomorrow. Just a day and a half more to go to welcome the year of 2021. The New Year's Eve is one occasion that is marked all across the globe in equal enthusiasm. The welcome of a new calendar year gets everyone excited, with new hopes and goals to achieve in the days to come. With 2020 being such an unpredictable one with the looming crisis of COVID-19 over us, people are highly looking forward to the New year 2021. And every country marks the welcome of the New Year with a shower of fireworks display. The Sydney Harbour, New York's Times Square, Singapore's Marina Bay, Burj Khalifa in Dubai all of these are prime attractions of the welcoming of a New Year. But with COVID-19 restrictions in place because of the new mutant strain of coronavirus, which countries are going ahead with the New Year's Eve events? Read on to find out. New Year’s Eve 2020 Virtual Parties and Events: From BTS NYE Live Concert to Times Square Ball Drop, 6 Online Events to Ring in a Hopefully Much Less Chaotic 2021.

Sydney Harbour Fireworks

While everyone outside of Australia watches the Sydney's fireworks from their homes, this time even the country people will have to do the same. Unlike the grand celebrations of the New Year fireworks, this year's display would be much scaled down. People will not be allowed to gather at the Sydney Harbour Bridge to watch the display. Earlier the government had given preference to frontline workers to watch the show from front-seat vantage points, but that too has been cancelled to avoid any crowds.

Burj Khalifa in Dubai NYE 2021 Event

The world's tallest building will go ahead with hosting their NYE 2021 Event. Along with the fireworks there would also be water-music dance at The Dubai Fountain. There were will be extravagant pyrotechnic shows and a grand welcome to the New Year. People can also watch the display the comfort of their homes.

The Times Square Ball Drop, New York

The Times Square Ball Drop is one of the many anticipated events of New Year welcome. But this time NYC will not host the thousands of visitors that gather here every year. The event will be carried on as a digital event. The entertainment line up includes Gloria Gaynor, Pitbull, Anitta, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, Machine Gun Kelly, The Waffle Crew, and USO Show Troupe. The countdown to 2021 will go on as planned only people's presence will be virtual.

London Fireworks

All of UK is going through a strict lockdown following the new strain of COVID19 and surging cases. So there were no events about welcoming of the New Year or the New Year's Eve fireworks in London. The annual display over river Thames was cancelled back in September.

Marina Bay Fireworks Singapore

The famous spot in Singapore will not be hosting the annual fireworks display. But the Singapore skylines won't be devoid of any crackers. To avoid the huge crowds turning up at Marina Bay, the fireworks will be lit up at 11 heartland locations in the country instead. People can watch these displays virtually as well. The fireworks will also be live-streamed and included in some of the 16 virtual engagements that have been organised for the New Year here.

Mostly all events will take place in virtual presence of attendees. It ensures safety and social distancing. We hope all of you tune into the live streaming to have a much safer New Year's Eve. Let's welcome 2021 with much safety. Happy New Year 2021 in advance.

