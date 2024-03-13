No Smoking Day is an annual health awareness day celebrated widely in England. The only known aim of this day is to inspire those smokers who want to quit smoking. This year, this specific day is observed on March 13, 2024.

History, Origin and Significance

No Smoking Day started a few decades ago in the UK. The first 'No Smoking Day' was observed on Ash Wednesday in 1984, and now every year it is observed on the second Wednesday of March. The main objective of celebrating this day is to motivate people to quit smoking. The Irish celebrate No Smoking Day on the second Wednesday of March to resist tobacco, while World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) is observed worldwide on May 31 each year. The annual observance educates the public about the dangers of using tobacco and its impact on health. No Smoking Day 2024: ‘Choose Health Over Habit’, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Day Intended to Help Smokers Quit Smoking.

Tips To Beat Tobacco Cravings

People who use tobacco products get used to having some level of nicotine in their bodies. When the human brain notices the lack of nicotine, it sends signals to satisfy an urge for more nicotine. This is a nicotine withdrawal experience that causes cravings in the body. Even after quitting smoking, cravings for nicotine develop.

Smoking cravings will come and go. You might have cravings within an hour or two, and for the next few days or weeks, you might have them frequently. The National Cancer Institute suggests a few simple remedies for avoiding tobacco cravings. No Smoking Day 2024 Messages and Images: Slogans, Photos, Wallpapers and Wishes Shared on X To Raise Awareness About This Important Day.

Here are some tips for managing tobacco cravings.

If you have a craving, first try some nicotine products like nicotine gum, an inhaler, nasal spray, or patches, or ask your doctor for medications. Calm your mind by reminding yourself that cravings will pass. Try relaxing techniques like yoga or meditation. Always try to avoid situations and activities that you used to associate with using tobacco products. As a substitute for smoking, you can also try chewing on carrots, pickles, apples, celery, sugarless gum, or hard candy. Try to keep your mouth busy by chewing gum or candy; it may help stop the psychological need to smoke. Do deep breathing exercises by simply inhaling through your nose and blowing out slowly through your mouth. Repeat 10 times.

This No Smoking Day, strive to resist the impulse to smoke. Remember that taking even one step, no matter how small, is better than taking no step at all towards quitting smoking and living a better, healthier life. Each step will surely bring you closer to the ultimate goal of no smoking.

