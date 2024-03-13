While smoking and drinking may seem like social lubricants or stress relievers, they carry a heavy burden on your well-being. Smoking habit significantly increases your risk of developing cancer, heart disease and respiratory problems, whereas drinking can damage your liver and lead to addiction and cause a variety of other health issues. The financial strain and potential damage to relationships are additional consequences to consider. Today (March 13), on no smoking day, let's revisit the time when superstar Amitabh Bachchan had shared how he quit smoking and drinking together. Kalki 2898 AD Release Date Announced! Prabhas–Nag Ashwin’s Film To Hit the Big Screens in May 2024 (View Poster).

Recalling how he left smoking and drinking, Senior Bachchan, in his blog in 2023 had, emphasised the dangers of these habits. He described a college incident where classmates misused lab alcohol and became sick, highlighting the negative effects he witnessed early on.

The megastar went on to share that while he did indulge in smoking and drinking in his younger days, he hasn’t touched them for 'years and years now'. “Yes there were a few other instances noticed, in school and in college, when this intoxicant played havoc due to its excess .. and then when in a job in the City of Joy, the natural curriculum seemed to be in line with that phrase ‘social drinking’…I shall not deny the consumption of it, but its reason or resolve in leaving for years and years now, I shall not deliberate .. it is a personal choice and demeanour…yes, I do not…but why the announcement of it,” he penned. No Smoking Day 2024 Date: Know Its Origin, History, Significance and Tips To Beat Tobacco Cravings.

In his blog, Bachchan also described his 'sudden and immediate' resolve to quit smoking and alcohol. He emphasised a direct approach - discarding a half-full drink and crushing a cigarette in one swift motion. He believed this cold turkey method, a complete and immediate removal, is the most effective way to break these habits. He argues against the gradual reduction, stating that lingering remnants only strengthen the undesired behaviour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan, will be next seen in Kalki 2898 alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

