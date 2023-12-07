Every year, Nobel Prize Day is marked on December 10 to commemorate the death anniversary of Alfred Bernhard Nobel, the founder of the Nobel Prizes. Nobel, a Swedish industrialist, inventor, and philanthropist, breathed his last on December 10, 1896. He is known for inventing the dynamite and having bequeathed his fortune to establish the Nobel Prize. In his will, Nobel had stated that most of his fortune would be used to establish the Nobel Prizes, which were first awarded in 1901 according to his wishes. Since 1901, Nobel Prize laureates have received their diplomas and medals at ceremonies in Stockholm and Oslo. Nobel Prize Day: Share Quotes by Alfred Nobel as Images and HD Wallpapers on This Day To Honour His Achievements.

Alfred Bernhard Nobel also made several important contributions to science, holding 355 patents in his lifetime. Nobel's most famous invention was dynamite, an explosive using nitroglycerin patented in 1867. He was inspired to donate his fortune to the Nobel Prize institution. The synthetic element nobelium was named after him. Scroll down to learn more about the Nobel Prize Day 2023 date, the history and significance of the day and more.

Nobel Prize Day 2023 Date

Nobel Prize Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, December 10.

All You Need to Know About Nobel Prize Day

The Nobel Prize Day is a celebration of the accomplishments of individuals or groups whose work has made a profound impact on humanity, contributing to scientific advancement, literature, peace-building efforts, or economic development. On Nobel Prize Day, ceremonies take place in Stockholm, Sweden, and Oslo, Norway, where laureates in all categories except for the Peace Prize receive their awards. The Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, Norway, as per instructions.

The Nobel Prizes are prestigious international awards presented annually in several categories, including Physics, Chemistry, Medicine or Physiology, Literature, Peace and Economic Sciences. Nobel Prize Day is a great opportunity to honour Alfred Nobel's vision to recognize and reward exceptional contributions that benefit humanity. The award continues to inspire individuals around the world to pursue excellence and positive change in their respective fields.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2023 10:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).