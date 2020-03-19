Nowruz 2020: 'How to Say Happy Nowruz' to 'What is on The Haft-Seen Table', All FAQs About Persian New Year Answered

Nowruz Mubarak (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Nowruz also spelt as Navroz is the day of Persian New Year. The festive celebrations have its origins among the Iranian and Zoroastrian communities but it has been marked by people of different communities around the world. Nowruz essentially marks the first day of the first month of Iranian calendars. Navroz 2020 will be celebrated on March 20 this year. It's a celebration that marks the arrival of spring and renewal of nature. The celebrations of Nowruz began almost 3,000 years ago in parts of Western Asia, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin, the Balkans, and South Asia. As we mark Nowruz 2020 tomorrow, let us know more about the frequently asked questions about this day. The common queries about Nowruz are whether it is a religious holiday, why is it important and how do you say Happy Nowruz. Nowruz (Navroz) 2020 Date: History, Significance and Celebrations Associated With Persian New Year.

What is Nowruz?

As mentioned earlier, Nowruz is the first day of the Iranian New year. It falls on the day of the spring equinox. This year, Nowruz 2020 will fall on March 20, Friday.

Is Nowruz a religious Holiday?

Nowruz has its origin in the Iranian and religious Zoroastrian community but over the years people from diverse ethnolinguistic communities have been observing it. It is a secular holiday, meaning it has holy aspects for Zoroastrians but even people from different faith celebrate and enjoy the new beginning.

Why is Nowruz important?

Nowruz mainly celebrates the arrival of spring. It is a springtime celebration that symbolises rebirth and a link between humans and nature. The celebrations go on for a week when people visit their relatives, take picnics, travel, enjoy the traditional food and enthusiastically begin the new day. The idea is to cleanse the past and start the new year afresh. Nowruz (Navroz) 2020 Google Doodle: Persian New Year Celebrated by the Search Engine Giant with a Remarkable Illustration.

How do you say Happy Nowruz?

Since Nowruz marks the beginning of a new year, one can use Happy New Year as a greeting. Another way to extend wishes for this celebration is "Nowruz Mubarak".

What is on the Nowruz Table?

The observance of Nowruz is marked with Haft-seen table. Also spelt as Haft-sin it is a systematic arrangement of seven items. Each of these items has a symbolic meaning in ancient Persian holy spirit. It includes apples, dried berries, wheat pudding, sumac, vinegar and garlic. Families gather around this table and await the moment of equinox, the beginning of the new year.

So Nowruz is a time which not just celebrates a new beginning but also promotes the strengthening of peace and solidarity among the families. People let go of the past, start the new year afresh. We wish you all a Happy Navroz!