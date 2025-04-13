Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Vishuba Sankranti, Maha Bisuba Sankranti or Mesha Sankranti, is a festival celebrated predominantly in the eastern Indian states of Odisha and West Bengal. It marks the beginning of the Odia New Year and falls on the first day of the traditional Odia calendar month of "Baisakh" or the first day of the Hindu solar month of "Mesha," typically around mid-April. As you observe Pana Sankranti 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Pana Sankranti 2025 messages, Odia New Year 2025 greetings, Maha Bisuba Sankranti 2025 images and Maha Vishuba Sankranti HD wallpapers that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

Pana Sankranti 2025 will be observed on Monday, April 14. The festival holds great cultural and religious significance in Odisha, where it is celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour. It is closely associated with agricultural practices as it marks the commencement of the Odia New Year and the onset of the summer season, a crucial time for farming communities.

One of the key rituals of Pana Sankranti is the preparation and consumption of a traditional sweet drink called "Pana" or "Bel Pana." This refreshing beverage is made from ingredients like ripe mango pulp, milk, sugar, grated coconut, and a variety of spices. Pana is offered to deities in temples and then distributed among devotees as prasad (blessed food). Apart from consuming Pana, devotees visit temples dedicated to Lord Jagannath, the presiding deity of Odisha, to seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead. Special prayers and rituals are conducted in these temples, accompanied by devotional songs and chants. Here is a wide range of images, greetings and messages that you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on this day.

Happy Pana Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sweet Taste of Pana Bring Joy and Prosperity Into Your Life. Wishing You a Blessed and Refreshing Pana Sankranti.

Happy Pana Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Sacred Day, May Lord Jagannath Shower You With Good Health, Peace and Endless Happiness. Happy Odia New Year.

Happy Pana Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Sip the Cooling Pana, May Your Worries Melt Away and Your Heart Be Filled With Hope. Warm Wishes on Pana Sankranti.

Happy Pana Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This New Year Bring New Beginnings, New Dreams and New Achievements. Wishing You Success in All Your Endeavors.

Happy Pana Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Home Be Filled With Abundance and Your Soul With Contentment. Have a Joyous and Prosperous Pana Sankranti.

Happy Pana Sankranti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate the Spirit of Harmony, Tradition and Togetherness. Happy Pana Sankranti to You and Your Loved Ones.

Pana Sankranti also serves as an occasion for social gatherings and cultural festivities. Communities come together to organize fairs, processions, and cultural programs, showcasing traditional music, dance, and folk art forms. It is a time for people to reconnect with their roots, celebrate their cultural heritage, and strengthen social bonds. Wishing everyone Happy Pana Sankranti 2025!

