Pana Sankranti, also known as Odia New Year or Maha Vishuba Sankranti, is a traditional festival celebrated in Odisha, India. It marks the beginning of the solar calendar year, usually observed on April 14. This day signifies the movement of the Sun into the Mesha Rashi (Aries), and it is considered highly auspicious. People celebrate the day with rituals, prayers, and offerings to deities, especially Lord Jagannath and Hanuman. To celebrate Pana Sankranti 2025 on April 14, we bring you Pana Sankranti 2025 wishes, Happy Odia New Year images, messages, quotes, greetings and HD wallpapers.

A key highlight of Pana Sankranti is the preparation of "Pana", a sweet, cooling drink made with ingredients like jaggery, water, yogurt, milk, banana, and seasonal fruits. This beverage symbolizes the relief from the scorching summer heat and is offered to deities and distributed among family, friends, and the needy. The drink reflects the spirit of sharing and the importance of keeping the body hydrated during the intense summer months. As you celebrate Pana Sankranti 2025, share these Pana Sankranti 2025 wishes, Happy Odia New Year images, messages, quotes, greetings and HD wallpapers. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Devotees also perform various charitable activities on this day. They install "Basundhara thekis" or small earthen pots with holes filled with water, placed outside homes to provide water to birds and stray animals. Temples are adorned, and special rituals like Danda Nata, a folk dance and ritualistic performance, take place in various regions of Odisha, reflecting the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the state. Pana Sankranti is more than just a New Year celebration—it's a festival rooted in compassion, environmental awareness, and spiritual renewal. It brings communities together in celebration of nature, health, and harmony. Through simple yet meaningful traditions, it teaches the value of giving, caring for all living beings, and starting the new year with positivity and gratitude.

