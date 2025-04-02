Panguni Uthiram, one of the most revered festivals in the Tamil Hindu calendar, is a sacred occasion that celebrates divine marriages and significant spiritual events. In 2025, Panguni Uthiram falls on Friday, April 11, during the Tamil month of Panguni, the last month of the Tamil calendar. This auspicious day is marked by the Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra (Uthiram Nakshatra) aligning with the full moon (Purnima tithi), making it a highly powerful and spiritually significant festival. Devotees consider this an ideal time for religious observances, prayers, and rituals. If you're searching for Uthiram Nakshatra dates in 2025 or the Uthiram Nakshatra tithi, this festival holds deep importance in Hindu traditions and is widely celebrated across Tamil Nadu and other regions. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Utkal Divas, Ram Navami, Vaisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Panguni Uthiram 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat

The Uthiram Nakshathram begins at 12:24 PM on April 10, 2025, and ends at 3:10 PM on April 11, 2025. The time when the Nakshatra is at its peak is considered the most auspicious for performing religious rituals, particularly those related to marriage and spiritual worship.

Significance of Marriage on Panguni Uthiram

Panguni Uthiram is especially important for those seeking blessings for marriage, as it is believed to be the day when some of the most significant weddings take place. According to Hindu mythology:

Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married on this day in Kanchipuram, marking the beginning of the cosmic balance.

Lord Rama and Goddess Sita are also believed to have tied the knot on this day.

Lord Murugan (Subramanya) married Goddess Deivayanai, which is celebrated by devotees of Lord Murugan, especially in Murugan temples.

These marriages make Panguni Uthiram an extremely auspicious day for weddings, spiritual growth, and prayers for marital harmony. The belief that a union took place on this day elevates the significance of marriage rituals, and many couples choose this date to get married.

Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra Meaning, Rashi and Lord

Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra, the twelfth of the 27 lunar mansions in Vedic astrology, is ruled by the Sun and spans the zodiac signs of Leo and Virgo. Symbolised by a bed or hammock, it represents rest, prosperity, and marital bliss. People born under this nakshatra are known for their kindness, intelligence, and strong sense of duty. They are natural leaders who value relationships and social harmony. The deity associated with Uttara Phalguni is Aryaman, the god of contracts and unions, reinforcing themes of partnerships and commitments.

Mahalakshmi Jayanti

It is believed that Goddess Mahalakshmi incarnated on Earth on this day during the legendary Ksheera Sagara Manthan (churning of the Milky Ocean), bringing prosperity and wealth to the world.

Panguni Uthiram, also known as Paiguni Uttaram, is a day steeped in spiritual significance, celebrated with devotion across South India. It is a day for unions, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2025 05:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).