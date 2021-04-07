The festive event of Papmochani Ekadashi is the last of 24 Ekadashis that is celebrated in a calendar year as per Hindu customs. The holy occasion of Papmochani Ekadashi falls between Holika Dahan and Chaitra Navratri. The word ‘Papmochani’ is made up of two words, i.e., Pap = Sin, and Mochani = Remover. The auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and he is worshipped in high regards. There are a lot of traditions, rituals, and customs that are associated with Papmochani Ekadashi. If you are searching for more information about Papmochani Ekadashi 2021 – its date, shubh muhurat, Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat, significance, and more, then you have reached the right spot. Jaya Ekadashi 2021 Wishes and WhatsApp Stickers: Devotional Facebook Messages, Lord Vishnu HD Images, Telegram Greetings and Signal Photos to Worship Lord Vishnu.

What is the date of Papmochani Ekadashi 2021?

The festival of Papmochani Ekadashi falls on the 11th day (Ekadashi) during the Krishna paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Chaitra, as per the Hindu Samvat calendar. This year, the holy occasion of Papmochani Ekadashi will occur on April 7, i.e., Wednesday.

What is the shubh muhurat of Papmochani Ekadashi 2021?

Papmochani Ekadashi 2021 Date – Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Parana Time (On 8th Apr) – 01:39 PM to 04:11 PM

Hari Vasara End Moment (On Parana Day) – 08:40 AM

Papmochani Ekadashi 2021 Tithi Begins – 02:09 AM on Apr 07, 2021

Papmochani Ekadashi 2021 Tithi Ends – 02:28 AM on Apr 08, 2021

*Note: Parana means breaking the vrat (fast).

What are the rituals of Papmochani Ekadashi 2021?

Devotees follow several rituals on the occasion of Papmochani Ekadashi. They are advised to wake up early and take a holy bath before/during the sunrise, in a nearby lake/river. A lot of people start preparing for Papmochani Ekadashi a day before the occasion only, i.e., from Dashami.

The day is spent doing puja, singing prayers and chanting mantras in high praise of Lord Vishnu. Many individuals also observe Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat throughout the day. They consume only fruits and water, refraining themselves from eating anything else. People also organise Satyanarayan Katha to appease to Lord.

What is the significance of Papmochani Ekadashi?

The festive occasion of Papmochani Ekadashi is quite culturally significant for the Hindu community. It is said that people who observe strict fasting, i.e., Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat, are absolved of all their present and past sins.

People who follow all the rituals and traditions of Papmochani Ekadashi sincerely are blessed with a healthy life ahead. All their mental issues and sorrow are done away with by Lord Vishnu himself.

As April 7 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Papmochani Ekadashi 2021. Do spend the festive time with your friends, family, and relatives and enjoy the day in the devotion of Lord Vishnu. Happy Papmochani Ekadashi!

