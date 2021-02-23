Ekadashis are known to be an auspicious festival in Hindu culture. This day falls every year, on the eleventh day of the lunar fortnight. And when the Ekadashi falls on the month of Magha, Shukla Paksha, it is called Jaya Ekadashi. Devotees offer prayer to Lord Vishnu, and they observe a day-long fast. We bring you Jaya Ekadashi 2021 messages, greetings and wishes through WhatsApp, Facebook, Signal, Telegram, and other online messengers to observe the occasion. Besides, you will find the direct link to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers that will make sending greetings on Jaya Ekadashi more special.

Each Ekadashi has a unique name according to the month they fall. Jaya Ekadashi 2021 is on February 23. Devotees meditate on this day and observe a day-long fast. They also chant mantras and offer their devotion to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that the fasting of Jaya Ekadashi removes obstacles from a human’s life. Lord Vishnu devotees start observing fast on Dashami Tithi evening and end it after sunrise on Dwadashi tithi. However, Lord Vishnu followers are advised to assess health before observing a vrat. Check out the latest collection of Jaya Ekadashi 2021 wishes, Lord Vishnu HD images, WhatsApp stickers and more to celebrate the occasion.

Jaya Ekadashi 2021 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lets Worship Lord Vishnu on Holy Day of Jaya Ekadashi and Get Rid of All Our Past Sins. May Lord Vishnu Forgive All Our Past Sins and Bless Us With Great Success.

Jaya Ekadashi 2021 Photos (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Blessings of Lord Vishnu All Your Problems Are Transformed Into Beautiful Opportunities That Lead You to the Path of Success.

Jaya Ekadashi 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu Impart You With All the Strength to Do the Right Things and Write Off All Your Bad Karmas With Your Good Actions.

Lord Vishnu (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That on This Pious Day, Lord Vishnu Accepts Your Prayers and Helps You Wash Away All Your Sins.

Download WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers that are relatable to significant events. Users can visit the Play Store app or CLICK HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We wish you on the significant occasion of Jaya Ekadashi. Share the above devotional messages and observe Jaya Ekadashi with positivity and prayers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2021 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).