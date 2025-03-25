Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on March 25. Papmochani Ekadashi is one of the 24 Ekadashis that will be celebrated across the year. Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and devotees observe a stringent Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat the entire day. In addition to the Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat, people who observe Papmochani Ekadashi also share Happy Papmochani Ekadashi 2025 wishes and messages, Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat greetings, Happy Papmochani Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers, images and wallpapers for Papmochani Ekadashi, Happy Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

This annual observance is the celebration of Papmochani Ekadashi, which falls in the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi of Chaitra month according to North Indians, while it is considered to be the Krishna Paksha of Phalguna month according to the South Indian Amavasyant calendar. The celebration of Papmochani Ekadashi is on the same date for both North Indians and South Indians, even though the month is different. Ekadashi Vrat is believed to be one of the most important observances that helps people atone for their past sins.

The Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat will be broken on the next day (March 26) at Parana Kaal, between 13:58 to 16:24.

Papmochani Ekadashi 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers

Papmochani Ekadashi Wishes (File Image)

Papmochani Ekadashi (File Image)

Papmochani Ekadashi Wishes (File Image)

Papmochani Ekadashi Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Papmochani Ekadashi Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Papmochani Ekadashi Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Papmochani Ekadashi Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Devotees of Lord Vishnu believe that observing the Ekadashi Vrat helps people on their journey to attain moksha and atone for their sins. We hope that Papmochani Ekadashi brings with it all the love, light and happiness you deserve. Happy Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat 2025!

