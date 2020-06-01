Parents’ Day 2020 Messages and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Wishes, Facebook Greetings and GIFs to Celebrate Global Day of Parents

Parents’ Day 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is Global Day of Parents 2020 today, June 1. Also known as Parents’ Day, the United Nations proclaimed this observation as a mark of appreciation for the commitment of parents towards their children. Kids across the world tend to make special arrangements for their mother and father to celebrate the day. Parents’ Day 2020 celebration is bound to different, considering the pandemic, but it surely does not mean that the day will be any less fun than previous years. To make Global Day of Parents 2020 even more fun, we bring you some great Happy Parents’ Day 2020 messages to share with your mother and father and tell them how important they are. Download these Parents’ Day 2020 messages, wishes, Global Day of Parents HD images and greetings to share along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook and GIFs.

June 1 is chosen as the Global Day of Parents “to appreciate all parents in all parts of the world for their selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this relationship.” On this same day, International Children’s Day is also observed across the world. What is more important on this day is to make your parents feel how much important and special they are in your life. Global Day of Parents 2020 also gives us an opportunity to thank them for the uncountable sacrifices they made, only to fulfil our wishes and keep us happy. Our collection of Global Day of Parents 2020 messages and wishes are perfect for making this day joyous. So, without any further delay, download Parents’ Day 2020 wishes, HD images, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp Sticker messages, and Global Day of Parents GIFs to celebrate this day. Global Day of Parents 2020 Date and Significance: Know The History and Celebrations of Parents' Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Biggest Blessing for a Child Is His Parents. I Feel Lucky All the Time for Having Such Amazing Parents Like You! Happy Parents’ Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mom and Dad, I Grew Up Cocooned in Your Love, Comforted by Your Hugs and Motivated by Your Lives… and I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way. Thanks for Everything. Happy Parents’ Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Parent’s Day Mom and Dad. Thank You for Bringing Me in Your Life and Always Neglecting My Mistakes and Still Supporting Me in Whatever I Do. Happy Parents’ Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Mom and Dad You Have Made My Life Special… You Have Shown Me the Ways of Life I Am Glad You Are My Parents. Happy Parents Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: God Gives Us Life With Happy and Sad Moments, but Parents Always Try to Give Us Only Happy Moments. Happy Parents Day.

Send This GIF With Message: There Is No Friendship, No Love, Like That of the Parent for the Child. Happy Parents’ Day!

How to Download Parents’ Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Just like all other worldwide events, WhatsApp has also unveiled many stickers to mark Global Day of Parents 2020. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app to download the latest WhatsApp stickers or click HERE for the same. We wish our readers, a very Happy Parents’ Day 2020.