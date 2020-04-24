Parshuram Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images and Quotes to Mark Birth Anniversary of Lord Vishnu’s Sixth Incarnation

Happy Parshuram Jayanti messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bhagwan Parshuram is said to be the sixth incarnation of Hindu god, Lord Vishnu. The birth anniversary is marked as a significant festival of Parshuram Jayanti in the country. Observed on the day of Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the Hindu month of Vaishakha. Parshuram Jayanti 2020 will be on April 25. As per the religious Hindu scripture, Lord Parshurama was born to relieve the Earth's burden by eradicating sinful monarchs who failed to perform their duties. On this auspicious day, followers and believers exchange wishes and quotes praising Lord Vishnu or Bhagwan Parshuram. If you are looking for the latest wishes and messages for Parshuram Jayanti 2020, then you have come at the right place. Parshuram Jayanti 2020 Date and Tithi: Know History, Significance and Celebrations to Observe the Birth Anniversary of Lord Vishnu’s Sixth Incarnation.

The day of Parshuram Jayanti often coincides with another auspicious observance of Akshaya Tritiya. However, Akshaya Tritiya will be marked a day later, ie on April 26 this year. As per legends, Lord Vishnu took birth as son of Renuka and Sage Jamadagni to destroy the demon king Kiratarjuna. This incarnated form is a great warrior who restored peace. So this is a significant celebration marked by ardent devotees of Lord Vishnu. They also exchange Happy Parshuram Jayanti wishes and messages with their friends and family. To make your search easier, we have got you a collection of Parshuram Jayanti 2020 greetings, wishes, images and messages all for free download. Check it below.

Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Parshuram Jayanti!

Message Reads: May Lord Parshuram Bless You With Power, Courage and Achievements. Happy Parshuram Jayanti

Message Reads: Aao Sab Manaye Parshuram Jayanti, Lekar Prabhu Ka Naam Kare Gungaan, Mange Ashish Parmeshwar Se Jap Kar Unka Naam, Jay Parshuram. Happy Parshuram Jayanti

Message Reads: Guru Hai Woh Karan Ke, Antar Jaane Anant Aur Maran Ke, Naman Karta Saara Sansaar Jise, Bane Jal Bhi Amrut Unke Charan Ke. Happy Parshuram Jayanti

Some people even observe a fast for this day and seek blessings from the Lord. During the state of lockdown, we hope you all stay within your homes and pray instead of going out to temples. We hope the above messages and images help you to convey the greetings for this auspicious day. LatestLY wishes all its readers Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2020!