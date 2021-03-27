Passover, also called Pesach, is an important Jewish holiday in the spring on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan. This year, Passover 2021 will be celebrated from April 27 and continue until April 4 evening. In the Bible, Passover marks the Exodus of the Children of Israel from Egyptian slavery, when God "passed over" the houses of the Israelites during the last of the ten plagues. Passover is the time to spend quality moments with your loved ones, and if unable to meet them in person, exchange festive greetings with them online. Here's a collection of Happy Passover 2021 greetings, Chag Pesach Sameach images, Passover HD wallpapers, GIF messages, WhatsApp Stickers and more.

Happy Passover (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Those Who Attend Your Seder Feast Be Blessed With Everything That Life Has To Offer and So Do You! Have a Happy Passover!

Happy Passover (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Passover, May Your Cup Overflow With Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Passover!

Happy Passover (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing All the Joys of the Passover Holiday! To You and Those You Hold Dear!

Happy Passover (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Celebrate Passover, May You Be Blessed With Peace, Prosperity, Good Health and Happiness! Happy Passover!

Happy Passover (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Loads Of Warmth, Love and Hugs! Happy Passover!

How to Download Happy Passover 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Passover 2021 stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store online. HERE is the download link. Passover is a time of reflection and joy. On this blessed day, LatestLY wishes you all the happiness in the World. Happy Passover!

