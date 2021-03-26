Chag Pesach Sameach Images and Happy Passover 2021 Greetings: Passover also known as Hebrew Pesaḥ or Pesach, is celebrated every year for seven or eight days among many Jews in the Diaspora, based on the concept of yom tov sheni shel galuyot. This Jewish festival occurs in the spring on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan. The eight-day observance is marked honouring the Exodus of the children of Israel from Egyptian slavery when God ‘passed over’ the houses of the Israelites during the last of the ten plagues. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Happy Passover 2021 HD images, Chag Pesach Sameach wishes, Pesach Facebook greetings, Pesach SMS and Happy Passover WhatsApp Stickers.

Passover 2021 celebration will start this year on March 27 and end on April 5. During these eight days, all leaven, whether in bread or other mixture, is prohibited, and only unleavened bread, called matzo, may be eaten. Passover is also sometimes called the Festival of Unleavened Bread. Passover is often celebrated with high fervour, especially on the first night, when a special family meal known as seder is held. On Passover 2021, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many celebrations will take place indoors. How to Wish on Passover 2021? Send 'Chag Pesach Sameach' Greetings in Hebrew and Yiddish to Celebrate the Jewish Festival.

You can bring a smile to your relatives and friends' faces by sending Happy Passover messages via social media platforms. There are several Passover greetings, depending on what language you would prefer to wish the person you are sending you well-wishes. If in English, ‘Happy Passover’ is perfectly acceptable. Those who want to make it more personal can wish in Hebrew ‘Chag Sameach,’ which translates to ‘Happy Festival,’ or add ‘Pesach’ in the phrase—‘Chag Pesach Sameach.’ You could also do a free download from below of Happy Passover 2021 HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and quotes.

Chag Sameach (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chag Pesach Sameach! May You Have a Kind and Joyful Passover This Year. Enjoy!

Chag Sameach (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chag Sameach! Hoping for This Passover To Be a Source of Blessings and Prosperity for You!

Chag Sameach (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chag Sameach, My Dear! I Wish This Festive Season To Be a Significant and Blessed Time for Both of Us. Stay Blessed in This Passover, Love!

Chag Sameach (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Truly Grateful To Spend Another Passover With My Beloved Family! Chag Sameach!

Chag Sameach (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chag Pesach Kasher Vesame’ach. Wishing This Holiday Season To Be Truly Prosperous for You and Your Family!

How to Download Happy Passover WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Get creative and innovative by sending out Happy Passover 2021 WhatsApp stickers from here. Happy Passover to all. We wish your holidays be filled with joy and the presence of your loved one.

