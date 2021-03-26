Passover 2021 will begin on the evening of March 27 and end on the evening of April 4. The major Jewish holiday that marks the Hebrews’ deliverance from slavery and return to Israel starts this weekend. Also called Pesach in Hebrew, individuals are looking forward to opportunities to celebrate the holiday virtually from anywhere globally, considering the ongoing pandemic. Since Passover 2021 will be in continuation with most of the other holidays and events observed low-key in the past year, this year too, people are encouraged to celebrate Passover at home. How to celebrate Passover 2021 virtually? From hosting virtual Seder to sharing digital Chag Pesach Sameach messages, here are quick ways to observe the Jewish holiday at home.

Host Virtual Passover Seder

The Seder is a ritual performed by family members involving a retelling of the story of the liberation of Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. After telling and discussing the story, individuals are engaged in enjoying the traditional meal each night of Passover. For the second year in a row, families are turning to technology to help celebrate the dinner together. You can repeat that too! Arrange for a virtual Seder gathering and eat the traditional recipes maintaining distance while still being together through Zoom call or FaceTime.

Try a Theme

Like all the other festivals, Passover also involves traditional decorative pieces in the house while observing the Jewish holiday. The Seder table is the centre of Passover decoration. This year, you can follow a theme to use as a framework for virtual Seder and observe the Jewish holiday at home.

Substitute Passover Foods

If you are worried that you live in a place where Passover Seder's essentials are not available or easily accessible, worry not. You can substitute ingredients you don’t have with or aren’t able to get with things that you already at home or are accessible in your area. For instance, Z’roah, usually a lamb, is fine to be altered with chicken or even a yam or carrot.

Share Digital Chag Pesach Sameach Messages

Sharing greetings on the Passover holiday is significant. But it may not be possible to wish your closed ones in person. This is where digital Chag Pesach Sameach messages come in handy and extremely significant when you look forward to sharing wishes virtually.

Be Easy On Yourself

None of it has to be perfect! We are in the middle of an unprecedented time; any amount of observation, even in the smallest possible way, is a blessing. Don’t be too hard on yourself if the Seder does not like the previous years. What important in Passover is our ability to adapt and look ahead to better times. We may not have all of our usual comforts this year, but we can be grateful for whatever we do have.

These are the few ways to celebrate Passover 2021 virtually. We hope the above celebration ideas will give you the right inspo to observe the Jewish holiday with happiness and joy. Chag Pesach Sameach, everyone!

