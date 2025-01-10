Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat 2025 is celebrated on January 10. This annual celebration will be marked with great enthusiasm and fervour by devotees of Lord Vishnu. The celebration is considered to be one of the more important Ekadashi observances and is celebrated by observing the stringent Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat by devotees across the country. As the name suggests, Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is celebrated to seek for the blessing of a child or thank them for the book you have received. As we celebrate Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat and more. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Date, Parana Time and Ekadashi Tithi

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025 is on January 10. This annual commemoration is marked on the Ekadashi tithi in the month of Pausha. The Ekadashi Tithi for Pausha Putrada Ekadashi will begin at 12:22 PM on January 09 and go on till 10:19 AM on January 10. Since the sunrise on Ekadashi Tithi occurs on January 10, this will be marked as the day of Ekadashi. The day-long Ekadashi tithi will be observed throughout the day and the Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat will be broken on Parana time the following day. The Parana Time to break Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat is 07:14 AM to 08:21 AM on January 11, 2025. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Rituals and Significance

This day is also known as Pausha Putrada Ekadashi, to differentiate it from the other Putrada Ekadashi in Shravana (July–August), which is also called Shravana Putrada Ekadashi. The main goal of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is to allow couples who seek a child to fast and appease Lord Vishnu for this blessing. The celebration of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is believed to help couples seeking a child to inch closer to this dream. In general, Ekadashi fasts are observed to appease Lord Vishnu and it is believed that those who observe these stringent fasts can seek moksha.

It is interesting to note that Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is also marked as Vaikunta Ekadashi in Tamil Nadu. It is said that the gates of heaven are opened on this day and the deities bless those observing this stringent fast with all that they deserve. Here is wishing everyone a Happy Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025!

